Beverly J. Penrose, 77, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was born June 6, 1943, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Adam and Cecelia (Fyalkowski) Mrozinski.
Beverly was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe. Her life revolved around her family, spending as much time as she could with them. She enjoyed volunteering with her husband at St. Vincent de Paul and loved to go shopping.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband, Irvin T. Penrose, in 2015, and a daughter, Mary Morvosh, in 2013.
She is survived by two daughters, Wendy Arentzen (John) and Anne Bell (Vince); a son-in-law, Jason Morvosh; five grandchildren, Gregory Arentzen, Michael Fulmore, Mason Fulmore, Brianna Morvosh and Noah Morvosh, and her sister, Dolly Murray.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 306 St. John’s Drive, Latrobe, with the the Rev. Eric Dinga as celebrant.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Latrobe.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
