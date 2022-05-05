Beverly Helen Huff Daw-Heiple, 92, of Derry Township died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 12, 1929, in Caledonia, Elk County, a daughter of the late Blair and Louise (Fox) Huff.
Prior to retirement, Beverly managed the Derry Area Federal Credit Union for 23 years, and before that she had worked at Bell Telephone. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry. Beverly enjoyed reading, playing cards with friends and family, especially bridge, and playing the organ.
Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Daw; second husband, Donald Heiple; her son, Paul Daw; three brothers, William, Duane and Leslie Huff; two sisters, Caroline and Hazel; her daughter-in-law, Beverly Daw, and stepdaughter-in-law Keli Heiple.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, Donna Showalter and husband Patrick of Derry; two sisters, Joan and Marlene; five grandchildren, Kevin McKenna, Eric and Evan Daw, and Holly and Lisa Showalter; four stepsons, Brian Heiple and wife Linda, Harry Heiple and wife Barbara, Keith Heiple and Tonya Simms and Donald Heiple and wife Tammy; seven step-grandchildren, Matthew, Tim, Amanda, Diana, Tina, Ashleigh and Alex, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation for the family will be private.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented