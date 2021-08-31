Beverly Ann Martin Dominick, 74, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Nov. 22, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas C. and Elizabeth (Ballash) Martin.
A devout Catholic, Beverly was a member at St. Vincent Basilica.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Redstone Highlands. Beverly was an avid New England Patriots fan, had a great sense of humor and sought out the good in everyone. She enjoyed cooking and baking and had her own bakery for a while. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother, Mary L. Dragovich Evancho Martin, and a brother, Robert G. Evancho.
Beverly is survived by her son, Joey Dominick and his significant other, Tammy Stapinsky, of Latrobe, and his father, Joseph J. Dominick Sr. of Latrobe; a brother, John M. Evancho and his wife, Wanda, of Latrobe; her sister, Joyce M. Martin of Latrobe, and four grandchildren, Alexander Dominick, Nicholas Dominick, Maxim Dominick and Joey Dominick.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Vincent Basilica.
interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westmoreland County Blind Association, 911 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
