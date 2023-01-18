Beverly Ann Graber Capets, 70, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, from metastatic breast cancer.
Beverly was born on New Year’s Eve 1952 to Harold Graber and Beverly Rose Kimmel Graber. Her beloved “baby brother” Harold Jr., called Rusty, was born two-and-a-half years later.
Beverly attended and graduated from Norwin High School in Irwin and married her high school sweetheart, Edward Capets, on March 30, 1974. The pair shared many adventures, struggles and joys through their 48 years married, and Edward cared for Beverly lovingly throughout both her first and second bouts of breast cancer.
They had two daughters, Jessica and Maria, and five grandchildren, Arlo Chevalier, John Kelley Marquette, River Chevalier, Sullivan Marquette and Henry Marquette. Maria, a physician assistant, was particularly attune to Beverly’s needs and insightful about her care through her cancer battles.
At the age of 4, Beverly decided that she wanted to be a nurse and, despite academic challenges and the loss of her mother at the age of 16, pursued that goal doggedly. She graduated from Westmoreland School of Nursing and worked as a nurse at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio; Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, and at Dr. Howard C. Bursch’s office in Latrobe.
Beverly’s passion for nursing was born of a love of people. Over the course of her life, she sought to help anyone in need who crossed her path: caring for a neighbor dying of cancer, cleaning the home of a friend-of-a-friend who was terminally ill, inviting the lonely for holidays and outings, giving financially to friends down on their luck, and babysitting a special-needs child so that his parents could have a date. Beverly was a true humanitarian who didn’t keep the problems of others at arm’s length but gave of herself in whatever way was needed.
Faith was very important to Beverly. She believed in forgiveness wholeheartedly, and in her unselfish giving to so many others, she was the truest representation of Christ. While somewhat shy by nature, she was never afraid to speak out about what she felt was right.
In 2021, at the age of 68, Beverly was diagnosed with dyslexia. This diagnosis, shared by two of her grandchildren, shed light on the challenges she had faced academically and provided her with an insight that satisfied her greatly. True to her dyslexia, Beverly was a creative powerhouse: a talented seamstress and crafter, an out-of-the box problem solver, and a fun, get-your-hands-dirty grandmother with blue hair and a breast cancer awareness tattoo on her ankle.
In addition to creating, Beverly loved gardening, eating out, shopping with her girls, hot fudge, thrift stores, standard poodles and strawberry pretzel Jell-O salad. Her favorite meal each year was her mother-in-law’s Christmas Day buffet. She played the piano from childhood and began taking violin lessons in her 50s. She was not particularly skilled in badminton, but she put on a good show. Entertaining gave her anxiety, yet she had a knack for making events feel special. She stuck up her nose at gnocchi and preferred Target clothes to mall brands.
In addition to her brother, husband, children and grandchildren, Beverly is survived by her mother-in-law, Dolores Capets, whom she called “Mom”; her sons-in-law, Christian Chevalier and John Marquette, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248), where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor James Capets officiating.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Dyslexia Foundation (www.dyslexiafoundation.org/donation/).
To send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
