Beverly A. Sabatine, 80, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at her home.
Born May 25, 1942, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph R. Sabatine and Antoinette M. (Tretta) Sabatine.
Beverly had been the owner and operator of the former Bev’s Beauty Boutique in Greensburg, and over the years had been employed at Giant Eagle, Jamesway and Holzer’s Deli Depot, all in Latrobe area, and several bakeries. She loved baking and decorating cakes, and also enjoyed needlework and crochet.
Beverly is survived by two daughters, Nicola J. Noel-Soles and her husband, Roger, of Latrobe and Katherine D. Willochell and her husband, Leonard, of Latrobe; two sons, George S. Noel and his wife, Lori, of Enumclaw, Washington, and John J. Noel of Latrobe; two sisters, Patricia J. Endress of Latrobe and Debra M. Sabatine of Greensburg; five grand-children; four great-grand-children, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Suncrest Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
At Beverly’s request, her body will be donated to medical science to further advancements in medicine.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
