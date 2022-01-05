Beverly A. Reffo Haake, 73, of Derry passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born Aug. 21, 1948, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Felix M. and Rita L. (Loughner) Reffo.
Beverly was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe, where she was an active servant of God. She served her church by participating in the church choir, a member of handbells, and supporting various programs, including Meals on Wheels and Sunday School. She had devoted her life to her family as a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Beverly also enjoyed bowling, puzzles and computer games.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her son Alvin S. Haake Jr. and a sister, Karen Bryant.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Alvin S. Haake of Derry; two sons, Scott Haake and Becky Rizzo of Loyalhanna and Shawn Haake and wife Kelly of Derry; her daughter, Melinda Terney and Paul Brosnick of Latrobe; two brothers, Felix “Mick” Reffo Jr. of Donegal and Keith Reffo (Michelle) of Derry; two sisters, Janet Bollinger (Charles) of Latrobe and Sandra Thomas of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented