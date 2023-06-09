Betty Panichelle Lombard, 88, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 4, 1934, in Crabtree, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Digirolamo) Panichelle.
Betty was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She had volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society and had worked for many years at the election polls for the First Ward precinct. Prior to her retirement, she was a secretary for Albert Chenet Insurance for 40 years. Above all, she enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Lombard Sr.; a son-in-law, Alan “Arky” Svetahor; three brothers, Edward, Domenick and Arthur Panichelle; two sisters, Jennie Manno and Josephine Meholic, and a nephew, Jimmy Panichelle.
Betty is survived by her son, Charles E. Lombard Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Laurel, Maryland; three daughters, Kim Portser of Johnstown, Nancy Svetahor of Latrobe and Karen Gross and her husband, Joe, of Latrobe; 10 grandchildren, Jacob Falbo (Angela Agostinone), Hannah Rottman (Michael), Emily Peer (Matt), Sarah Surowiec (Chris), Charlie Lombard (Callye), Natalie Portser (Jim), Michael Lombard (Lindsey), Katelyn Deliman (Josh), Joseph Gross and Joshua Gross; 13 great-grandchildren, Charley, Harrison, Vincent, Lucci, Jack, Jane, Spencer, Annie, Benjamin, Josie, Francesca, Ella and Jude, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The St. John Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, in St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
