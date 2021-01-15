Betty M. Palmer, 81, of New Florence died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
She was born May 23, 1939, in Ligonier, the daughter of the late George T. Byers Sr. and Mae Ellenberger Byers.
Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed watching birds (especially hummingbirds) and baking buns and bread.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, George Jr. “Bus”, Ben, Jim and Bob Byers.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles H. Palmer Sr., her daughter, Janet L. Matson (Herbert) of New Florence; her sons, Walter L. Palmer (Allyann) of Seven Valleys and Charles H. Palmer Jr. (Sharon) of Latrobe; three grandchildren, James Matson (Mallory), Ashley Zindash (Adam) and Aaron Palmer; two step-grandchildren, Craig Deuel (Kathy) and Jeff Deuel (Cassie), and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 1 p.m. with the Rev. Christine Doren officiating.
Private interment will be made in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
Memorials may be made to the Bethlen Home or St. James Lutheran Church in Youngstown.
Memorials may be made to the Bethlen Home or St. James Lutheran Church in Youngstown.
