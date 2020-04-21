Betty Lou (Smith) Murphy, 87, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home.
Born Oct. 23, 1932, in Waco, Texas, she was a daughter of the late George W. Smith and Mildred E. (McCarley) Smith.
Betty Lou was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and had volunteered in the cafeteria at Christ the Divine Teacher School. She had attended Lavega High School in Waco and was a master seamstress who enjoyed designing and making clothing for Barbie and Ken dolls. She will be remembered for her loving and kind personality and it can be said that she “never met a stranger.”
Betty Lou is survived by her husband, Peter E. Murphy of Latrobe; one son, Peter J. Murphy and his wife, Michelle, of Murrysville; two grandchildren, Kailey Murphy of Murrysville and Joseph M. Murphy of Latrobe; one brother, George W. Smith and his wife, Sharon, of Joshua, Texas; three sisters, Dorothy J. Buhlman and her husband, Charles, of Arlington, Texas, Elnora Pina of Burrelson, Texas, and Martha A. Wunder and her husband, John, of Arlington, Texas; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
