Betty Lou Burkhart Pfeifer, 93, of Wilmington, Ohio, (formerly of Latrobe) passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Nov. 9, 1929, in Latrobe, Betty was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Mary E. (Stitzer) Burkhart.
Betty was married 65 years to her loving husband, the late Kenneth P. Pfeifer Sr., who preceded her in death June 13, 2013.
Betty was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, since after her marriage and served as a volunteer on various service projects for the church. She was employed at Kmart and retired in 1988 after 11 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by three sons, Darrell L., Kevin W. and Kenneth P. Pfeifer Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Connie Pfeifer, and a son-in-law, Gary D. Giacobbi of Wilmington, Ohio.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen D. Pfeifer Giacobbi of Wilmington; sister, Mary Alice Tomashosky of Latrobe; a daughter-in-law, Susan P. Pfeifer of Las Vegas, Nevada; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
