Betty Lou Bravis

Betty Lou “Breeze” Bravis, 83, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on May 12, 1938, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Sam and Betty (Merlin) Calabrace.
She was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe. Breeze loved to laugh — she was voted the wittiest in her senior class. She had boundless energy, especially for her family. She enjoyed everything from bowling and fitness classes to quilting and board games. She was an amazing cook and loved to plan family gatherings. She worked for many years at various local businesses, and everyone knew her happy smile.
She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Michael “Mike” Bravis of Latrobe; her children, Michael Bravis of Franklin and Brenda Nigh (Kevin) of Pittsburgh; her grand-children, Ben, Danny, Sam (Sum Ying) and Audrey Nigh; her brothers, Samuel Calabrace (Jean) and Joseph Calabrace; her sisters, Pauline Stefanov (Steve), Rosie Gettins, Katherine Goldberg, Connie Maus (Jan) and Michelle “Dee” Ritenour (Gary), and numerous nieces and nephews, especially Miles (Amy) and Elizabeth Ritenour, with whom she had a deep bond.
There will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Private interment will be held in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
