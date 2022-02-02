Betty L. LaMantia, 94, of Bolivar died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born March 19, 1927, in Fairfield Township, the daughter of the late John H. “Peg” and Anne G. (Wakefield) Treasure.
Betty was a member of Bolivar United Methodist Church. She was also a lifetime member of the Bolivar American Legion Auxiliary Unit 128. She formerly worked as a cook at Laurel Valley High School. Betty was a loving and devoted mom and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and neighbors and always welcomed all into her home. Betty enjoyed bowling and watching Lawrence Welk on Saturday nights. She especially enjoyed baking and was known for her nut rolls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. LaMantia, and her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Elva Treasure.
Surviving are her children, Marc A. and Mary (Garland) LaMantia of Fairfield, Joel W. and Beverly (Penrose) LaMantia of Brush Valley and Karen A. and Ed Ashcom of Pleasant Mount; five grandchildren, Melissa Keller (Jesse), Matthew LaMantia (Beth Thompson), Andrea Dixon (Eric), Jared LaMantia (Diana) and Tony Walbeck (Megan); great-grand- children, Michael and Elizabeth Keller, Sophia and Dominic LaMantia, Jakob and Erika Dixon, Lincoln LaMantia and Quinn and Elle Walbeck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Netta and Gerald Cunningham, Dominic LaMantia, Fran LaMantia and Josie Graham, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will be made in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Bolivar United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 192, Bolivar, PA 15923.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Bethlen Skilled Facility on Tri-West and to Bethlen Hospice for the love and care they showed Betty.
A celebration luncheon of Betty’s life will be immediately following the funeral service at Champion Lakes Golf Club, Route 711.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.