Betty L. Campbell Gates, 80, of Johnstown died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Allegheny Health Network Hospital in Wexford.
Born March 22, 1941, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Ralph E. and Catherine (Guest) Campbell.
Betty was preceded in death by parents; first husband, Lester R. Campbell, who died Jan. 22, 2004; second husband, David Gates, who died Feb. 8, 2019; daughter, Tammy Sharretts, and brothers, Ralph Jr. and Paul.
Betty is survived by children Randal (married to Pam) and Thomas; grandchildren, Shane (Jennifer), Adam (Jessica), Kevin (Kelsey), Jared, Tyler and David; great-grandchildren, Zander, Jaxton, Remi, Grayson and Zarina, and her sister, Dolores Thomas.
Betty was a faithful member of Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed socializing with her apartment friends, playing cards, dice and bingo. She loved listening to gospel music, reading, playing Wordscapes and assembling jigsaw puzzles. Betty loved planning picnics with her family and friends.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in George E. Mason Funeral Home Inc., 1687 Tire Hill Road, Davidsville, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Gary Tustin officiating.
Interment will be in Thomas Mennonite Cemetery.
Family asks, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship in memory of Betty.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.georgemasonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.