Betty Jane Newhouse Schandel, 85, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
A daughter of George W. Sr. and Zelda (Tressler) Newhouse, Betty was born April 29, 1936, in New Alexandria.
She was a proud graduate of Greensburg High School’s Class of 1954 and faithfully wore her graduation ring.
Betty cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren, especially planning holiday games, telling jokes, and supporting their activities and events.
Additionally, she was an avid gardener and baker. She took pride in her garden, lawn, crafts and decorations. Betty also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sitting on her front porch, and going on bus trips to the casino.
Over the years, she volunteered her time helping at church functions and election polls.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Joan Stossel and husband, Tom, of Indiana and Lea Hall and Brian Hall of Latrobe; grandchildren, Amanda, Tiara and Olivia Stossel of Indiana and Randy Hall of Latrobe; a sister, Carol Oslosky of Murrysville; cousin, Richard Newhouse; several nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Joanie Sheffler of New Alexandria, and special friends, Joe and Sandy Wilson of Slickville, Richard McMaster of Latrobe and Eva Japalucci of Latrobe.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son; a sister, Marie McNaughton, and her brother, George Newhouse Jr.
Betty’s family would like to thank the nurses and workers at Loyalhanna Care Center, Excela Hospice Services and Oak Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate and supportive care throughout the last year.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating.
Private interment will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
