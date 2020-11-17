Betty Jane (Graham) Murphy, 69, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Twin Lakes Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 27, 1951, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Martin Graham and Betty Jane (Frye) Graham.
Betty Jane was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Murphy.
Betty Jane is survived by three sons, William S. Murphy and his wife, Kristy, of Latrobe, Walter T. Murphy and his wife, Michelle, of Loyalhanna and Robert D. Murphy and his fiancée, Kristen Monroe, of Latrobe; one brother, Thomas M. Graham Jr. and his wife, Marie, of Manor, and five grandchildren, Nicholas, David, Justin, Elizabeth and Kathleen Murphy.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, are private for Betty Jane’s family.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
