Betty Jane Baronie Blystone, 84, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 9, 1938, in Mill Run, she was a daughter of the late William and Mamie (Miller) Baronie.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Betty Jane Baronie Blystone, 84, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 9, 1938, in Mill Run, she was a daughter of the late William and Mamie (Miller) Baronie.
Betty enjoyed collecting chickens, frogs and angels.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Blystone Jr.; three brothers, Henry, Thisel “Cecil” and William Baronie, and a sister, Delores Nicholson.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Shirley Sheffler and her husband, Kenneth, of Ligonier; two sons, Barry Blystone and his family of Dallas, Texas, and Randy Blystone and his wife, Karen, of Houston, Texas; a sister, Shirley Steyer and her husband, Ray, of Mill Run; seven grandchildren, Douglas Sheffler and his wife, Allison, Angela Abreu and her husband, Nick, Meloday Bosta and her husband, Steven, Shannon Blystone and her husband, Pierre, Arielle Blystone, Elizabeth Blystone and Scott Blystone and his wife, Carrie, and 15 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Faith, Faith, Chalina, Opal, Loupe, Valentina, James, Ben, Matty, Gabriel, Ben, Thomas, Ethan and Abby.
At Betty Jane’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.