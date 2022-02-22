Betty J. Sherer Harr, 96, of Unity Township passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Kelly’s II Personal Care.
Born Nov. 26, 1925, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah (Daugherty) Sherer.
Betty was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the food service department at the Greater Latrobe School District.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Evan O. Harr Sr.; brother, Robert E. Sherer; sister Edna Brody, and son-in-law, Robert “Jeep” Hauser.
Betty is survived by her son, Evan O. Harr Jr. of Derry; daughter, Bonnie J. Hauser of Latrobe; sister Delores “Sue” Mills of Latrobe; four grand-children, and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
