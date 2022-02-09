Betty J. Elliott Daugherty, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 28, 1931, in Coral, she was a daughter of the late Elmer Elliott Sr. and Mary Grove Elliott.
Betty was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township. She had been employed at the former Associated Hardware, Latrobe. She was a very giving and generous person who always took time to talk to people, especially about her grandchildren.
Betty was known for her “famous” rigatoni, enjoyed traveling and loved holidays, especially Christmas.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton L. “Mike” Daugherty Sr.; stepson, Clinton L. Daugherty Jr.; three brothers, Elmer Jr., Clarence “Butch” and Thomas Elliott, and six sisters, Dorothy Hamilton, Catherine Duigou, Nancy Dixon, Margaret Lear, Linda Elliott and Shirley “Kelly” Franco.
Betty is survived by two sons, Randy M. Daugherty and his wife, Robin, of Blairsville and Gary L. Daugherty and Lisa Smith of Summerville; her daughter, Betsy L. Daugherty and her husband, Jake, of Blairsville; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Daugherty of Blairsville; four brothers, Jack Elliott of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Robert Elliott of St. Petersburg, Florida, James Elliott of Homer City and Rick Elliott and his wife, Sandy, of Indiana, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Frances Ober and her husband, Charles, of Greensburg, Janice Gibbons and her husband, Howard, of Blairsville and Diane Cochran of Homer City; nine grandchildren, Brenda, Jake, Dina, Brad, Amanda, Nicole, Caitlyn, Ryan and Jessica; 12 great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Tracey Downs of Latrobe.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tracey Downs, Joe Smith and Excela Health Hospice, and Loyalhanna Care Center for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. William Schaefer officiating.
Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.