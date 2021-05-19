Betty J. Darr, 96, of Laughlintown died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital surrounded by the love and prayers of her family.
She was born April 9, 1925, in Waterford, a daughter of the late Frank and Della Pritts Rehm.
Throughout Betty’s life she had worked several jobs, however, Betty’s greatest love in life was her family, who all brought her great joy. She was known for her baking and during her golden years, she spent time supporting her family to help raise her wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a woman of God who honored her Lord daily by the life she lived.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, John W. Darr, and two siblings, George Rehm and Thelma (Smith) Rehm.
Betty is survived by her loving children, Jody Love (J. Dick) of New Florence, Laurie Shaulis (William) of Somerset and John W. Darr Jr. (Christy) of Kane; six grandchildren, Sharyn L. Sullivan (Rich), Jeannie Love Horrell (Jim), Cory Darr (Shannon), Allison Miller, Molly Kirby (Andy) and Channing Berkebile (Greg); 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Rehm of Idaho, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Many thanks to Betty’s dear neighbors, Jody and Mary McLean, who helped in so many ways.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to noon Friday in the Calvary United Methodist Church, Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at noon with the Rev. Joshua Ricketts officiating.
Private interment will be made in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church or the Laughlintown Community Center.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
