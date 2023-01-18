Betty J. Carcella Saiani

Betty J. Carcella Saiani, 90, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, after a brief illness.

Betty was a woman with a joyful spirit and deep faith. Throughout her life, she showered her family with love and encouragement. She could always be counted on for a genuine smile and, even in her later years, the tightest hugs you would ever receive. There are few people in this world who loved as fiercely as Betty did.