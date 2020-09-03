Betty E. Tosh, 94, of Ligonier died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 1, 1926, in Central City, a daughter of the late Pierce and Carrie Crissey Custer.
Betty was Presbyterian by faith and enjoyed spending time with family. She had written and published music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne E. Tosh; a stepson, David Tosh, and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Terry Menear (Anita) of Somerset and Larry Menear (Darlene) of Champion; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
Special thanks to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Harmony Health Care.
Private interment will be made in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
