Betty A. Lenhart, 78, of Unity Township died Friday, March 18, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born Sept. 6, 1943, in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late George C. and Ora Jeannette (Stouffer) Gratzinger.
Betty had been a resident at St. Anne Home for the last three years. Betty was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School Class of 1961. Prior to retirement she worked at Chestnut Ridge Foam Inc., Derry Township, and was a member of Free Methodist Church of Unity Township. Betty enjoyed cooking, music, singing and traveling with her husband, Paul. She was an avid fan of Penn State and Steelers football, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, George “Bob,” William, Richard, Edwin “Ross,” Ronald, Donald and James Gratzinger, and four sisters, Margaret Mullertt, Carolyn Gratzinger, Louise Lawrence and Helen Bedner.
Betty is survived by three children, Sharon C. Sweeney (Scott Balliett) of Latrobe, Sandra D. Stas (Ken) of Latrobe and Kevin P. Lenhart (Jessica) of Derry; 13 grandchildren, Derek Sweeney (Melinda), Lucas and Selena Sweeney, Jocelyn, Olivia and Ken Stas, Ivy Lenhart (fiancée Bre), Anja Lenhart (fiancé George), Ethan Sellong, Izak Lenhart, Stephen Balliett (Lindsay), Elizabeth McBroom (Michael) and Melissa Bronson (Brad); seven great-grandchildren, Hannah and Vincent Jack Sweeney, Francis Balliett, Payton and Maddox McBroom and Andrew and Aubree Bronson; two sisters, Ruth Heide of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Nancy Monticue (Ray) of Stahlstown; two sisters-in-law, Joan Defilippo of Mount Pleasant and Audrey Gratzinger of Scottdale, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Timothy A. Thunberg officiating.
Private interment will be in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to thank her special girls at St. Anne Home and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for their care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Free Methodist Church, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
