Bette J. Olson, 77, of Unity Township died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at her son’s home in Hempfield Township.
She was born Dec. 28, 1944, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Paul P. and Bernice J. (Downs) Lemmon.
Prior to retirement Bette worked at First Commonwealth Bank and formerly Southwest Bank in Greensburg. Bette was a member of Charter Oak Methodist Church. She and her husband operated R & B Promotions and ran demolition derbies at both the Westmoreland and Bullskin fairgrounds. Bette loved flea markets and chickens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Olson; a sister, Bonnye Noonan, and two brothers-in-law, Vaughan Helmlinger and Ronald Schmucker.
Bette is survived by her children, Douglas Olson and wife Julie of Hempfield Township, Rhonda Olson and her fiance, Jim Brownfield, of Unity Township, Vickii Marinchak and husband Brian of Unity Township and Richard Olson and wife Carrie of Erlanger, Kentucky; five grand-children, Adam Marinchak, Clint Olson, Chris Palmer, Mario Olson and Wilmer Olson; her granddog, Dudley; four sisters, Saundra Helmlinger of Venice, Florida, Judy Schmucker of Unity Township, Jacquelynn Naeger and husband Regis of Ligonier and Paula “Dee Dee” Eperesi and husband Edward of Hempfield Township, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, with the Rev. Chris Whitehead officiating.
Interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Thinking of Nikki Foundation, 303 Sawmill Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
