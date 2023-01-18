Beth Ann Zulisky, 58, of Derry died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her home.
She was born July 15, 1964, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James A. and Betty Jane (Crawford) Zulisky.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Beth Ann Zulisky, 58, of Derry died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her home.
She was born July 15, 1964, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James A. and Betty Jane (Crawford) Zulisky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jeffrey A. Zulisky.
She is survived by her sister, Betty Darlene Palmer of Derry; brothers James A. Zulisky (Beth) of Ligonier Township and David Zulisky of Ligonier, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.