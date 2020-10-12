Berton D. Overstake, 67, of Greensburg passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville.
Born July 15, 1953, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Charles B. Overstake and Lucille (Kaufman) Overstake.
Bert was a proud 1975 graduate of Penn State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. While at Penn State, he became a manager for the Penn State Blue Band, which at the time was under the direction of the late Dr. James W. Dunlop. Bert was proud to have worked with Dr. Dunlop and the Blue Band, and remained a fierce supporter of the Blue Band and all things Penn State.
He went on to attend the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, graduated in 1976 and became a licensed funeral director in 1977. He had been employed for Striffler Funeral Home at its McKeesport and Virgin Islands locations, and prior to his retirement in 2016, he had been a funeral director at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc., Latrobe, for 27 years. He enjoyed traveling, working in his yard and around the house, and he especially loved cooking.
Bert is survived by his longtime partner, Chad R. Altman of Greensburg, and his cousins, Cindy Sedlak and Rebecca Tomlinson.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. John Smaligo officiating.
Interment will follow in McKeesport Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Penn State Blue Band’s Legacy Fund, c/o Penn State Marching Blue Band, 101 O. Richard Bundy Blue Band Building, University Park, PA 16802.
