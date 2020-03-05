Bertha Kuhn Dalton, 99, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home.
Born Oct. 24, 1920, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Hilary A. and Evelyn (Thomas) Kuhn.
Bertha, who had a strong faith, was a member of Holy Family Church and its Rosary Society. She enjoyed traveling, walking, reading and especially spoiling her family. Always cheerful, she was a “trooper” who persevered through the challenges of life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Dalton; three brothers, Hilary Jr., Paul and Raymond Kuhn, and two sisters, Agnes Kuhn and Mary Kurek.
Bertha is survived by her son, Michael T. Dalton of Derry Township; two daughters, Paula D. Massa and her husband, Ted, of Latrobe and Patricia A. Dalton of Latrobe; two granddaughters, Claire and Anne; a sister-in-law, Ora S. Dalton of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bertha’s caregivers, Mary, Flo, Diane, Michelle, Janice, Jean, Bev and Anita for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
