Bert E. “Bud” Clark, 92, of Ligonier passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
He was born June 6, 1931, in Ligonier Township, a son of the late Bennett and Myrl Trella (Kuhns) Clark.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bert E. “Bud” Clark, 92, of Ligonier passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
He was born June 6, 1931, in Ligonier Township, a son of the late Bennett and Myrl Trella (Kuhns) Clark.
Bud was a member of the Ligonier Alliance Church. He was retired from Allegheny Foundry after 43 years.
Bud had a great love for gardening, enjoyed wood cutting and wood working, always staying busy around his house.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie Riddell Clark; his five daughters, Kathy A. McDowell (Raymond) of Laughlintown, Holly D. McDowell (Richard) of Ligonier, Cindy L. Baker (Barry) of Ligonier, Trudy L. McDowell (Gregory) of Ligonier and Denise J. Highberger of Ligonier; the adopted one, DJ Miller; a sister-in-law, Alice Newill of Bolivar; 13 grandchildren; a foster grandson; 24 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by four sisters, Gertrude Govich, Dorothy Hoffer, Jean McMaster and Violet Ferry.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, in Ligonier Alliance Church, 4166 Route 711 North, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made at mccabfuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.