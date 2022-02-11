Bernard Scott Campbell, 54, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 30, 1967, in Latrobe, he was a son of Dorothea Ankney Campbell of Latrobe and the late Bernard E. “Bud” Campbell Jr.
Scott was a longtime employee of Ventana USA. He enjoyed golfing, especially with the “X League,” and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Campbell, and a nephew, Lee Campbell.
In addition to his mother, Scott is survived by his daughter, Kelsey N. Trumbetta and her husband, Justin, of Greensburg; son, Justin S. Campbell; three brothers, Richard Campbell and his wife, Susan, of Latrobe, Jeffrey Campbell and his wife, Susan, of Latrobe and Timothy Campbell of Latrobe; several nieces and nephews, and his grand-dog, Adela “Daffodil.”
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held Tuesday in the funeral home at a time to be announced.
Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.