Bernard Joseph Harr, 80, of Latrobe died unexpectedly Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
He was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Latrobe, a son of the late Floyd Elmer and Anna (Danko) Harr.
Bernie was Catholic by faith and a graduate of the Duff Business School. He had worked at Hydro Carbide and was a self-employed vender for Keystone Candy.
He liked to hunt and go to his camp at Prince Gallitzin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Anna Harr, and three brothers, Donal, James and Elmer Harr.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Ackerman Harr; his daughter, Michelle Green (Don) of Derry; two sons, Michael J. Harr of Latrobe and John Harr of Delaware, Ohio; stepson, Daryl Anthony of Hunker; four grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and his dogs, Pepper and Baby.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented