Bernard J. Kowchuck Jr., 71, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 1, 1950, in Ernest, he was a son of the late Bernard J. Kowchuck Sr. and Agnes Usko Kowchuck.
Bernard was a veteran of the Vietnam era, having served with the U.S. Army. He was a longtime member of AA. Bernard enjoyed car shows and gardening and loved being with his family, especially at holidays.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Macie Jo Kowchuck and Tammy Kowchuck, and a brother, Edward Kowchuck.
Bernard is survived by a daughter, Michelle Schall and her husband, Daniel, of Washington, Pennsylvania; his son, Todd J. Kowchuck of Virginia; a brother, James Kowchuck of Derry; his sister, Katherine Longeneker and her husband, Rich, of Blairsville; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitations or services.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.