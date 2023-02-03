Bernard G. Hoopes, 92, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home.
Born Dec. 10, 1930, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Leo Z. and Mary F. (Wingrove) Hoopes.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bernard G. Hoopes, 92, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home.
Born Dec. 10, 1930, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Leo Z. and Mary F. (Wingrove) Hoopes.
Bernard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal Inc.
He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and especially enjoyed attending Pirates games. His hobbies included “do it yourself” carpentry and detailing cars. He also enjoyed picking berries and spending time in the woods.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Etta M. Dillinger Hoopes; an infant son, Gregory A. Hoopes; his daughter, Diane L. David; two daughters-in-law, Theresa A. Hoopes and Monica H. Hoopes; five stepsons, James, Domer, Richard, Ronald and Gerald Mitchell; three brothers, Leo, Arthur and William Hoopes, and four sisters, Irma Papalazoros, Martha Caprino, Eva Lawson and Marie Joe.
Bernard is survived by two sons, Bernard G. Hoopes and Jeffrey P. Hoopes, both of Latrobe; a sister, Nancy Weimer of Greensburg; 14 grand-children, and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Daniel DiCola, Excela Health Home Care and Hospice and his primary caregiver and granddaughter, Tracy, for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented