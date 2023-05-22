Bernard F. Zurick, 78, of Greensburg passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 4, 1944, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George V. and Rose Mary (Horwat) Zurick.
Bernard was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Latrobe Steel Co. with 30 years of service. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Army. Bernard loved to cook and bake and excelled in both areas. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds along with his wife. He also loved his annual family vacations to Ocean City, Maryland, and trips to Idlewild with his granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Shirey (Thomas), and two brothers, George Zurick (Eileen) and Joseph Zurick (Rita).
Bernard is survived by his wife, Elaine R. Garstecki Zurick of Greensburg; two daughters, Kimberly A. Zurick and Jennifer L. Zurick, both of Greensburg; granddaughter, Lauren E. Rehak; a sister, Emma Gharing and her husband, Tom, of Latrobe; a brother, John Zurick and his wife, Fran, of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Allegheny General Hospital for the kind, compassionate and attentive care they provided.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the funeral home with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
