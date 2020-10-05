Bennett G. “Ben” Hoffer, 76, of Ligonier died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
He was born Oct. 19, 1943, in Ligonier Township, a son of the late Harvey and Dorothy Clark Hoffer.
Ben was a member of the Ligonier Alliance Church. He enjoyed working on cars and mowing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Larry Hoffer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Hoffer; his daughter, Wendy Piper (Charles); his son, William “Will” Hoffer; his uncle, Bert Clark (Jennie); two grandsons, Robert Piper (Rachel) and Zachary Piper (Kimberly); four step-grandchildren, Samantha, Elizabeth and Ernest Miscik, Lori Kubistek, and many cousins.
Ben’s request was no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ligonier Alliance Church.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
