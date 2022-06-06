Bennett F. Baldonieri, 98, of Latrobe died peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Greater Pittsburgh in Greensburg following a stroke he suffered on May 4, 2022.
He was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Latrobe, a son of the late Alfonso and Helen (Filo) Baldonieri.
Bennett attended Derry Township schools, and in 1943 he attempted to enlist in both the U.S. Army and Navy. Ironically, he was deemed 4-F due to a congenital heart defect. Nevertheless, a sense of patriotism drove him to Bremerton, Washington, where he worked in the largest naval shipyard in the Pacific for the duration of World War II. Following the war, he briefly lived in Chicago, where he was employed as a sheet metal worker. He returned home and worked for Gregory Brothers Plumbing, Heating and Roofing. In 1960 he started his own roofing and heating business and plied his wares well into his 80s. There was nary a slate or metal roof in all of Latrobe that he didn’t set foot upon. He was indeed “king of the roofs.” During this time, he also worked as a maintenance man at Latrobe Die Casting Co. for 19 years.
On his 98th birthday he was honored by the students and staff of Christ the Divine Teacher School, where he voluntarily maintained the school grounds for more than 20 years.
Bennett was predeceased by Rita Veto Baldonieri, his loving and devoted wife of 62 years. He also survived the recent death of his oldest great-grandson, Nicholas, and the deaths of his siblings Louis, Devon, Helen, Caroline and Loretta.
Bennett is survived by his youngest brother, Rick; four sons, Ken (Christine), Ron (Mary), Jim and David (Lisa); eight grandchildren, Ken, Nikki, Tricia, Tony, Sarah, Katie, Michael and Maria; seven great-grandchildren, Anthony, Noah, Xavier, Parker, Colin, Henry and Gianna, and dozens of nieces and nephews. He will also be missed deeply by his best friend, Bill Naeger.
Bennett was a devout Catholic and a lifelong Democrat. A member of Holy Family Church, he truly believed in the hereafter, where he will be joining those who passed before him. A special thanks to the staff at RNC for their devotion and dignified care they provided.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
