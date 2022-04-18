Benedict Louis Fajt, 83, of Latrobe (Unity Township) went in peace to the Lord Saturday, April 16, 2022.
He was born Jan. 17, 1939, in Latrobe to the late John and Mary (Guzik) Fajt.
A 1957 graduate of Latrobe High School, Ben earned his bachelor’s in accounting from St. Vincent College in 1961 and served in the U.S. Army for two years following college.
Ben retired from Kennametal at age 60 after a long career with the company and then traveled the world with his sweetheart of 58 years, Florence Monteparte Fajt, where they achieved his spectacular life goal of touring all seven continents.
A loving and devoted husband and father, when he wasn’t spending time with his family, you could find Ben on the golf course with his Kennametal friends or at Ruthie’s Diner for breakfast with his neighborhood buddies.
All who met Ben were treated to his great sense of humor. He gave freely and generously to his family, his church and to organizations that help people in need. His life simply made the world a better place.
In addition to his beloved wife, Ben is survived by their daughters, MaryLynn (Drew) Lynch, SueAnn Fulton and Barbara (Patrick) Grill, all of Mechanicsburg; six grandchildren, Shannon and Eric Lynch, Quinn and Caroline Fulton, and Benedict and Henry Grill; brother John Dennis Fajt of Plainfield, Indiana, and many other beloved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law John Fulton and an infant brother.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
