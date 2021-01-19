Benedict E. Florendo, 67, of New Alexandria passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 21, 1953, in Baquio City in the Philippines, a son of Carmelita (Esteves) Florendo of Evanston, Illinois, and the late Eustaquio Florendo.
Benedict was employed as administrator for Kids Care Pediatrics in Latrobe. He was a member of the Logos Christian Fellowship Church in Loyalhanna, where he played the piano for the congregation. He devoted his life to others through ministry and music. His kind nature was recognized by all who knew him. He liked to read but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Benedict is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dr. Christine (Cheng) Florendo; four children, Jeremiah Jason Florendo (Ashley Gurgon), Camille Marie Florendo (Richard L. Cobrando), Kenneth Cheng (Terry Lyn) and Margaret Fay Florendo; five grandchildren, Chase Angelo Florendo, Carter Asher Florendo, Christian Maximo Florendo, Jackson Lawrence Cobrando and Riley Christine Cobrando; four siblings, Patrick Florendo (Lilette), Marilyn Tabula (Abraham), Marilou Dollente (Joe) and Michael Florendo (Marisa), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Logos Christian Fellowship Church, 1317 Latrobe-Derry Road, Loyalhanna, PA 15661.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
