Belinda L. Clawson, 59, of Latrobe died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born July 31, 1961, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Philip and Connie Shean Stickle.
She worked at T&K Childcare in Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Scott Clawson Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica L. Clawson, and her son, Brandon Clawson, both of Latrobe; a sister, Bambi Ritenour (James) of Derry; two grandchildren, Madisyn and Blaze Clawson, and several nieces nephews and her best friend, Jean Clark.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.