Beatrice A. Gettemy, 87, of Pleasant Unity died Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
She was born May 3, 1935, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles S. and Isabelle (McAteer) Dudley.
Beatrice had been a member of the former St. Luke’s Reformed Church. Bea loved Christmas, ceramics, flower gardening and her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Gettemy Jr.; two infant sons, Robert Russell Gettemy and Lawrence Allen Gettemy; two brothers, Charles and Donald Dudley, and six sisters, Betty Beveridge, Helen Gamble, Marie Kerrigan, Grace Shrum, Dolores Palmer and Peggy Hemminger.
Bea is survived by five children, Robert S. Gettemy III and wife Beverly of Unity Township, Brenda Jean Gettemy and her partner, Patty, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Kenneth A. Gettemy and wife Mary Kay of Unity Township, Beverly Ann Lenhart and husband Roger of Ligonier and Steven B. Gettemy and wife Sherry of Unity Township; six grand-children, Matthew Gettemy (Alida), Christine Lesser (Andrew), Katie Copelli (Jesse), Ashley Gettemy (Shawn), Shannon Gettemy (Eric) and Riley Lenhart (Nick); six great-grandchildren, Luke, Anna, Kaylee, Rian, McKenna and Claire; a brother, Jesse Dudley of Derry; three sisters, Marian Stockberger of Unity Township, Linda Houston of Armbrust and Joyce Dudley of Oklahoma state, and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Bea’s request, private visitation and services were held for family in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity.
Interment followed in St. Luke’s Reformed Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to thank Bethlen Home and Bethlen Hospice for their care.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
