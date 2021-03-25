Barton E. Newmeyer, 71, of Loyalhanna passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
He was born May 24, 1949, in Latrobe, a son of the late Roy and Margaret (Zacur) Newmeyer.
Bart served in Vietnam with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated his own HVAC company, Newmeyer Refrigeration, for more than 35 years. He was an expert marksman, and an avid skeet shooter, golfer and cross-country skier. He also loved to play the guitar.
He is survived by his fiancé, Mollie Johansen; a son, Barton A. Newmeyer; three siblings, Barbara N. Kovacs, Bruce Newmeyer (Marian) and Beverly N. Brant; his cat, Moody, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Interment with full military honors accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697, online at www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org, or Excela Heath Hospice and Home Care, 501 Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
