Barry Thomas Michael Kestner, 85, of Laughlintown, formerly of Derry, went to be with the lord Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
He was born March 9, 1935, in Ligonier, a son of the late Floyd and Sara Plummer Kestner.
He was a member of the Derry First United Methodist Church. He spent many years in the Derry Drum and Bugle Corps, The Crusaders. He worked for Westinghouse Bettis in Pittsburgh and NASA in Sandusky, Ohio, as a metallurgical engineer. Later he worked at Levinson Steel, the office of Economic Opportunity and the Redevelopment Authority, which included helping those who were displaced by the Johnstown flood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores R. Kestner, and a sister, Patricia Henderson.
He is survived by his children, Sharon Stump of Salvo, North Carolina, Barry Kestner of Stahlstown, Carol Miller of Derry, Karl Kestner (Joy) of Murrels Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Samella (John) of Latrobe, Sally Henry (Blake) of Somerset, Erin Nicely (Kevin) of Derry and Dolores Davis (Rick) of Laughlintown; a brother, Floyd “Gib” Kestner (Evelyn) of Florida; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 203, Ligonier, PA 15658.
The family would like to thank the staff of Senior Life of Greensburg and Greensburg Care Center for the wonderful care they had given to him.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
