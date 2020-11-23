Barry J. Gregorich, 70, of Ligonier died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Johnstown, the son of the late John J. and Janet C. Bowers Gregorich.
Barry was a proud Vietnam disabled U.S. Army veteran from 1970-71 (wounded in action). He was in the 101st Airborne, Company A of 501st.
He was the senior vice commander of the Robinson VFW No. 9310 and a member of Ligonier American Legion Post 267.
He had worked at Florence Mining Company, Local 1257, for 19 years and retired from Latrobe Steel. He liked hunting and was a knife maker.
Barry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jill A. Ferri Gregorich; his son, John Gregorich of Ligonier, two sisters, Paulette Lange (Richard) of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Roxanne Naugle (Dave) of Washington, and several nieces, nephews and fellow Vietnam brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
Services will be private and burial will be in Menoher Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ligonier Valley Fire Companies or VFW Post 9310, Robinson.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
