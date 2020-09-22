Barry Gerard Bridge, 57, of Gibson, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at his home.
Born Feb. 28, 1963, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Joseph G. Bridge and Iona (Zeltner) Bridge.
Barry was employed at United Marine Offshore LLC and serviced oil rigs off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf. During his time at sea, he loved fishing in the Gulf. Barry had a “sweet” disposition, always willing to help and give of himself to anyone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry S. Bridge, and his longtime girlfriend Joyce.
Barry is survived by three brothers, Joseph L. Bridge and his wife, Roberta, of Sophia, North Carolina; Rodney A. Bridge and his wife, Susan, of Latrobe and Timothy C. Bridge and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; one sister, Sandra D. Myers and her husband, Jay, of Acme; his nieces and nephews, Joseph, Matthew, Jaclyn, Jessica, Timothy, Jason, Julia, Jillian, Daniel, Jenna and Jade, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the family has respectfully requested no public visitations. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, are private for the family.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented