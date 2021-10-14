Barbara M. Frichtel Salandro, 92, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
Born Sept. 18, 1929, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Minerva (Wright) Frichtel.
Barbara was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She enjoyed cooking and canning.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel P. Salandro Sr.; two sons, Dino and Donald Salandro; seven brothers, Joseph, Robert, Francis, James, William, Paul and Raymond Frichtel, and three sisters, Margaret Koptyra, Mary Zawada and Bertha Carota.
Barbara is survived by two sons, Daniel P. Salandro Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Richmond, Virginia, and David J. Salandro and his wife, Marcia, of Latrobe; her daughter, Deanna M. Trout and her husband, Mark, of Hunker; six grandchildren, Toni Lynn Drayer and her husband, Nate, Danielle Salandro and partner Christopher Montgomery, Jim Trout, Casey Trout, Dino Salandro and his wife, Emily, and Vincent Salandro and Olivia Lamanna; two great-grand-daughters, Alice and Claire, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Greensburg Care Center and Grane Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented