Barbara Lee Dicks Hart, 79 formerly of Latrobe, died peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her residence in Springfield, Missouri, surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born to the late Richard and Mary (Byler) Dicks on Oct. 10, 1942, and raised in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.
She married Lewis Hart and in 1966 the newlyweds moved to Latrobe and began their family. Barb valiantly fought against a rare disease, Syringomyelia, for the last 40 years which took away many of her physical abilities and required her to be tough to face each day and each new challenge presented. Her escape and joys were in that she loved soap operas, animals, jigsaw puzzles, board games, Pirates baseball and watching the Steelers. She looked forward to the spring where you could always find her outside enjoying the sunshine. She was always happiest when her family was around.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Phyllis Greer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Marjorie (Midge) Facko of Hermitage, Rosemary Verrelli of Port Orange, Florida, and her loving husband of 55 years, Lewis Hart.
She is survived by her three sons and six grand-children, Patrick, Amsterdam, Netherlands (Robert & Callula); Ryan and his wife, Jennie, Springfield, Missouri (Isabel & Anna); Michael and his wife, Nicole, Latrobe (Dominic & Abigale); brother Richard Dicks and wife Carol of Alexandria, Ohio; sister-in-law Rebecca (Hart) Moore and her husband, Charles, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Barb’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all of the wonderful caregivers who have supported her, in her illness, through the years.
As per the family wishes, there will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held.
Arrangements are being handled by Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Syringomyelia and Chiari Alliance Project.
Online condolences may be made at www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
