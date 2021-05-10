Barbara J. Steiner, 88, of Ligonier passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born Aug. 4, 1932, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Harry G. and Sarah H. (Wheaton) Johnstin.
Barbara was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church, Latrobe Country Club, Women’s Club of Latrobe, Latrobe Art Center and was an Emeritus Trustee at Muskingum University. Her favorite pastimes included tennis, golf, skiing, gardening, traveling, art, reading, music and theater.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Louis A. Steiner; three children, Sarah S. “Sally” Shirey, Ann S. Holmes (Henry) and Louis T. “Ted” Steiner (Pam); grandchildren, Joe Steiner, Mike Steiner (Liz), Kelsey Steiner, Sarah Holmes and Elizabeth Holmes; a great-grandson, Callen Steiner; a great-granddaughter, Emersyn Steiner; her brother, Harry G. Johnstin Jr., and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be private for the family. A life celebration service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
