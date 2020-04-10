Barbara J. Soukup, 87, of Derry died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Loyalhanna Care Center.
She was born Dec. 29, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Taraba.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Soukup, and son, David A. Soukup.
Barbara enjoyed being a housewife and entertaining others with her wit and humor.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Soukup (Lynn) of Uxbridge, Massachusetts; daughter, Susan Probst (Henry) and children, Matthew and Henry Jr., and daughter-in-law, Margaret Soukup, and children, Luke Good (Nicole) and Joshua Good (Natasha).
All services and burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cleveland Ohio, were private for the family.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
