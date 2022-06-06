Barbara J. Gerard Gallagher, 80, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Oct. 22, 1941, in Blairsville, she was a daughter of the late Lionel Jack Gerard and Mabel Jean Egner Ferguson.
Barbara was a retired school teacher, having taught first grade in the Derry Area School District. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Gallagher, in 2008 and two siblings, Jack Gerard and Janet Urbanic.
She is survived by three sisters, Jackie Gerard, Nancy Rice and Stephanie Bolha, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766), followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev. David Clement.
Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Unity Township.
