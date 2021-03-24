Barbara H. Zidak, 82, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born March 28, 1938, in Loyalhanna, she was a daughter of the late George R. Zidak and Mary A. (Senko) Zidak.
Barbara was a member of St. Rose Church. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latronics. She enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores (Zidak) Rutherford, and her twin, Mary Ann “Mame” (Zidak) Agostino.
Barbara is survived by a special niece, whom she raised, Michelle (Zidak) Reffo, and her husband, Keith, of Derry; a nephew and nieces, James A. Agostino and his wife, Jamie, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Tammy Rutherford of Charleroi and Robin Rutherford of Charleroi; a great-niece and great-nephews, Zach, Maggie and Connor, and her special four-legged friend, Blondie.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital’s “step-down” unit and Select Specialty Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 4:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Rose Church with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and while at church.
Interment is private.
