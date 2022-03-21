Barbara E. Shirey Antinori, 88, of Latrobe passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at home.
She was born April 23, 1933, in Latrobe to the late Catherine Shirey.
Barbara worked as a registered nurse for 43 years. She spent most of her career at Latrobe Area Hospital, where she held various positions including staff nurse, head nurse, clinical instructor, education coordinator and assistant director of nursing. She was most proud of her work developing and growing the hospital's first home health care program.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Vincent F. Antinori; daughter, Kellie J. Antinori-Lent and her husband, Kirk Lent, of Greensburg, and three granddaughters, Kayla Marie Lent, Kirra Joan Lent and Kennedy E. Lent.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Tyler J. Bandura as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family requests that memorial donations in her name be made to the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650.
