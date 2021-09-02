Barbara E. Kuhns, 69, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 6, 1952, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Himic) Haas.
Prior to retirement, Barbara was employed by Glass Beads Co. in Latrobe (Unity Township).
She loved dogs and was very fond of her dog, Maggie, and her granddogs, Olive, Nova and Zeta.
She is survived by her husband of more than 38 years, Larry A. Kuhns; her son, Joseph Kuhns and his wife, Jody; her daughter, Laura Baughman and her husband, Paul; three grandchildren, Sofia, Abigail and Paul David Baughman; her brother, John Haas, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Rebecca Haas.
Friends will be received 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Rick Kosisko officiating.
Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org.
